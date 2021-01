An additional news conference will follow in reference to recent investigations that led to arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Northeast Florida Human Trafficking will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The organizations plan to announce the recognition of January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Immediately following the news conference, Director Mike Bruno will hold an additional news conference in reference to recent investigations that led to arrest.