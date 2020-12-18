JSO mourning 'tragic' death of officer

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the entire JSO family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Officer Joseph Sandford, Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams released a statement regarding the recent death of JSO officer, Joseph Sandiford, Jr.

The statement reads:

“The entire JSO family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Police Officer Joseph Sandiford, Jr. We are grieving alongside his family and friends. I ask the community to please join us in praying that they may find some peace during this incredibly difficult time.”

Williams did not specify how Sandiford died, but said his death was not related to COVID-19.