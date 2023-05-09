JSO looking for missing 11-year-old girl on the Northside

Police say Sharice Anderson has been reported missing by family members after leaving her home on foot near the 900 block of Broward Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the Northside.

Police say Sharice Anderson has been reported missing by family members after leaving her home on foot near the 900 block of Broward Road at 8 p.m. this evening.

Due to the circumstances involved and Sharice’s age, JSO is seeking assistance in locating her in an effort to ascertain her safety.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and pink and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black DC Comic shirt, gray shorts, and pink/yellow Crocs.