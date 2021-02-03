JSO: Man's body found along Bulls Bay Highway, police opening investigation

The cause of the man's death has not been confirmed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a man's death in the Marietta area.

Police found the unidentified man, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, lying dead on the side of the road at about 2:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Bulls Bay Highway, according to the JSO.

The cause of the man's death has not been confirmed.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.