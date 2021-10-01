JSO: Man shot while trying to flee two armed men in Jacksonville's Eastside

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened at about 9:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pippin Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting in Jacksonville's Eastside left a man with wounds in his head, back and arm, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the JSO, the victim was sitting inside his parked car when two Black males armed with handguns approached the vehicle. One of the men demanded the victim to exit the vehicle.

The victim tried to flee but was shot in the head, back and arm. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

JSO said the shooters left the scene shortly after the shooting in an unknown direction. The men were described as younger Black men with black hooded sweatshirts and black skull caps.