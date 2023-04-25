x
JSO: Man shot multiple times during domestic dispute on the Northside

Police responded to 12300 block of Sumter Square Drive East around 9:50 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was shot during a what is believed to be a domestic dispute on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to 12300 block of Sumter Square Drive East around 9:50 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, they located a man in his late 40s who had been shot multiple times. 

Police say he was found in front of the house near a vehicle. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say there's no threat to the neighborhood and officers talking with witnesses. They believe they have the suspect in custody. 

