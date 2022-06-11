JSO: Man seriously injured during shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a male in his 60s with a gunshot wound to his torso area.

A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 3300 block of Soutel Drive in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a male in his 60s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. The was rushed to a local hospital, and he is in serious condition.

Police believe the shooting occurred in a vehicle.

Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation. It is unknown what occurred leading up to the shooting.

JSO is working on identifying the suspect, but police believe the suspect is known to the victim.