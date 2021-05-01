JSO: Man rams ex-girlfriend's car, new boyfriend shoots back

The shots were fired in the 4300 block of Confederate Point Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a domestic dispute ended with shots being fired in the Confederate Point neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 4300 block of Confederate Point Road.

Upon arrival, officers found that no one had been shot. Police said the incident was a domestic dispute that had escalated.

During the incident, an ex-boyfriend rammed his ex-girlfriend's car, which was occupied by the woman and her new boyfriend at the time, JSO said.

The new boyfriend then got out of the car as it was being rammed, pulled out a gun and shot the ex-boyfriend's car several times, police said.

JSO's violent crime units responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.