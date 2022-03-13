JSO: Man found dead in gas station parking lot following car crash

Investigators believe the man found unresponsive was the driver who left the scene of the crash, earlier on Sunday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead at a gas station on Baymeadows Road following a crash, Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a car crashed into a ditch on Old Kings Road South in the Brierwood area, around 9 a.m.

Police said the car was unoccupied and the driver could not be found.

Later on that day, a man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Mobile Gas station at 5111 Baymeadows road.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene and determined that the man was dead. The cause of death is unknown, at this time according to officials.

