JSO: Man expected to be OK after Westside shooting

JSO says the victim is not in life-threatening condition and is stable. Police say there is no known suspect description at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 5000 block of 110th St. shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of 110th St. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man shot in the leg.

JSO says the victim is not in life-threatening condition and is stable. Police say there is no known suspect description at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about this incident to please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at Jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Additionally, individuals can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.