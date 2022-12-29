JSO makes arrest in February murder, home invasion robbery

Police say Tamar Way, 39, was charged in connection to the crime that occurred Feb. 17 in the 5200 block of Roanoke Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in a murder and home invasion robbery that occurred back in February.

Police say Tamar Way, 39, was charged in connection to the crime that occurred Feb. 17 in the 5200 block of Roanoke Blvd.

Officers say they were called out around 8:55 a.m. in response to reports of an unresponsive man inside a home. When officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified man with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following interviews conducted by Homicide Detectives, Tamar Way, who was already incarcerated at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility was arrested.

JSO believes there are others involved in this case. If you have info, please call 630-0500, email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

#JSO arrested Tamar Way for Murder & Home Invasion Robbery for a Feb '22 murder in the 5200 block of Roanoke Blvd. We believe there are others involved in this case. If you have info, please call 630-0500, email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS pic.twitter.com/lx1rbz8vO5 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 29, 2022