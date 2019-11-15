The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to have robbed a business in the Lakeshore area last week.

According to police, on Nov. 6 a robbery was reported in the area of 4500 San Juan Avenue. Police say the two suspects entered the business and while one distracted employees, the other jumped over the counter, forced his way past the employees, and stole merchandise.

The suspects were last seen riding westbound on San Juan Avenue on bicycles.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identities of these suspects are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.