JSO looking for person who they say punched a man in the face while going door-to-door

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say punched a man over the age of 65 in the face after going door-to-door on the Northside to try and solicit work.

On May 5, officers responded to the 15000 block of Cape Drive in reference to a reported battery. JSO's investigation revealed the person pictured below was in the area going door-to-door attempting to solicit work from numerous residents.

Upon encountering the suspect, the victim said they asked the suspect to leave the area following multiple complaints from neighbors. The suspect became angry and began yelling and cussing at the victim.

The suspect ultimately approached the victim and struck him in the face with his fist before running away from the area.

Anyone having any information in reference to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.