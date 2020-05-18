JSO locate woman last seen on the Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman.
JSO says Sharon Dooner, 67, left her home Sunday and has yet to return.
Dooner was said to have met a family member at the Dairy Queen in the 5600 block of Normandy Boulevard and left around 4:30 p.m. with intentions of going to church in the area, but she never made it.
At the time, she was driving a white 1998 Ford Taurus with Florida Tag “KUW M23". According to family members, Dooner is said to be in the early stages of dementia.
She is described as being 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a beige flower sweater and flower skirt.
Anyone having seen Dooner or the listed vehicle is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.