JSO locate woman last seen on the Westside

According to family members, Dooner is said to be in the early stages of Dementia.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman.

JSO says Sharon Dooner, 67, left her home Sunday and has yet to return.

Dooner was said to have met a family member at the Dairy Queen in the 5600 block of Normandy Boulevard and left around 4:30 p.m. with intentions of going to church in the area, but she never made it.

At the time, she was driving a white 1998 Ford Taurus with Florida Tag “KUW M23". According to family members, Dooner is said to be in the early stages of dementia.

She is described as being 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a beige flower sweater and flower skirt.