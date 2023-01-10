JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside

Police say he was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside.

Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 lbs, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East.

JSO says it's been reported that Nonord is diagnosed with dementia and speaks very little English.