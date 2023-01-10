JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside.
Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 lbs, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East.
Police say he was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.
JSO says it's been reported that Nonord is diagnosed with dementia and speaks very little English.
Due to Nonord’s age and mental status, police are trying to locate him to ascertain his safety. If you have information which could assist in this search, police ask that you please contact JSO at 904-630-0500.