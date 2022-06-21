JSO looking for missing, endangered 82-year-old adult

She was last seen Tuesday at her residence by a caregiver, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the area of Brackridge Boulevard South and Belfort Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old adult and is asking for the community’s assistance.

Police say on Tuesday, just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of Brackridge Boulevard South and Belfort Road in reference to a missing endangered adult.

The woman was last seen Tuesday at her residence by a caregiver, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

She is reportedly showing early signs of dementia, and due to these circumstances, police are asking for assistance in locating her to ascertain her safety.

The missing adult has been identified as Erma Jean Bennett Hill. Police say she is five feet and two inches tall, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red v-neck shirt, a black headband, black jeans and black shoes.