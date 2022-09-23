x
JSO looking for missing 72-year-old-man with dementia on the Westside

JSO says Curtis Thomas was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark-colored shorts, and orange and black shoes.
Credit: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 72-year-old-man on the Westside.

JSO says Curtis Thomas suffers from dementia.

On Friday, officers responded to the area of Blanding Boulevard and Maggies Lane in reference to a missing endangered adult.  

It was reported by family members that the victim was last seen just after 1:15 p.m. at his residence.  

Thomas is described as being 5-feet and 11-inches tall, 146 pounds, with brown eyes and graying hair.

JSO says he was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark-colored shorts, and orange and black shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.

