JSO looking for missing 72-year-old man last seen by family at Walmart on Lem Turner Road

John Lewis Copeland, Jr. was last seen by his family around 2 p.m. at the Walmart in the 12100 block of Lem Turner Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's assistance in searching for a missing, endangered adult who was last seen in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a missing person's report. At was at that time, officers were advised that John Lewis Copeland, Jr. was last seen at around 2 p.m. at the Walmart in the 12100 block of Lem Turner Road.

Family members advised after they had all walked out of the store, Copeland turned around and went back inside the store but did not return and has not been seen since.

Police say surveillance video located during the search shows the subject near a bus stop in the same area around 3:55 p.m. It is unknown at this time if he got onto a JTA Bus or not, but JSO says that is a possibility.

Police say Copeland has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, and as such, officers are seeking him in an effort to ascertain his safety.