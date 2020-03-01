The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Thursday to locate a missing 71-year-old Southside woman with dementia.

Police said Carolyn Faye Williams was reported missing from the 2000 block of Hodges Boulevard.

She was last seen at approximately 6:45 p.m. when she was dropped off at her home. She was wearing a red jacket, grey pants and leopards shoes.

Williams has brown eyes and red hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.