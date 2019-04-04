The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 54-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he was last seen in the Pumpkin Hill area.

Police said that Lester Neville Allgary Jr. was last seen Sunday evening when he was leaving his home located near the intersection of Starratt and Denton Roads headed to a pool hall.

Allgary Jr. was seen leaving in an unknown vehicle with an unknown person, police said.

JSO said that due to the circumstances of his disappearance, they want to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office