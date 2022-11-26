Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville 17-year-old with autism last seen on the Northside

Police say Toby Sines was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. by family in the area of Trout River Boulevard and Indian Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert Activation has been issued for a missing 17-year-old on Jacksonville's Northside that is reportedly on the autism spectrum, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and FDLE.

Police say Toby Sines was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. by family in the area of Trout River Boulevard and Indian Road.

Toby is described by police as Black, five feet and seven inches tall and around 190 pounds.

He's described as having black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt beneath a red vest, white jeans, and white shoes, police say.

Police say it's been reported to JSO that Toby is diagnosed with autism, and it's unknown how he may respond if approached.

If you have seen this individual or have information which could lead to his whereabouts, we ask that you please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Related Articles Police: Man missing in Guana Reserve found dead