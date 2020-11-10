JSO looking for man reported missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man. He is Roberto Monzon, 63. He's 5'9", 180 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair. Officers responded to the area of 6300 Arlington Expressway Sept. 17 in reference to a missing adult. It was reported that the victim, Monzon, was last seen on Sept.15. The complainant advised that the victim is diagnosed with schizophrenia, but is able to care for himself, according to a JSO news release. Monzon was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants, the news release states.