JSO looking for man in connection to home invasion robbery in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who they say is connected to a home invasion robbery.

Police say on July 29, 2021, patrol officers responded to the 8000 block of Arlington Expressway in regard to a home invasion robbery.

Police say the person pictured below forced his way into a victim’s residence, and demanded money and jewelry. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect fled in an unknown direction, JSO says.

Anyone who has any information in regard to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.