JSO looking for alleged suspects in Intracoastal West auto burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an auto burglary which occurred in the Intracoastal West area, according to a press release.

JSO says the incident happened in the 12000 block of Atlantic Boulevard on Aug. 16.

Police say the suspects pictured below were observed arriving at the location in the pictured vehicle and entering a victim’s vehicle.

Police say there were multiple items of value taken.

If you have information regarding this vehicle or the pictured suspects, police ask that you contact the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.