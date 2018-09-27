The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office credited a fast-acting citizen for the arrest of an escaped prisoner Wednesday.

#JSO is pleased to announce that Emily Howard has been located and arrested thanks to an observant citizen. Charges include Trespass, Possession of Cocaine and Escape. Thanks to all for the RTs and assisting in getting this information out to our community. pic.twitter.com/GtHWZa3s25 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 27, 2018

Emily Howard, 32, escaped officers Tuesday while they tried to arrest her for cocaine possession and trespassing in the 800 block of Dunn Avenue. Howard was still in handcuffs when she ran off.

JSO says she was found and arrested Wednesday thanks to an observant citizen. Howard has been charged with escape as well as her original charges of cocaine possession and trespassing.

