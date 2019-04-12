JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retired after it was recommended that he be disciplined for the actions he took against a Jacksonville Beach woman and her anti-Trump signs.

Reports show JSO Lt. Steve Mullen acted out of his jurisdiction in Jacksonville Beach by telling Sonja Fitch her signs were a criminal matter, breaching the peace in the neighborhood.

Tuesday, Fitch’s fence is decked out in Christmas decorations, but February through November it is lined with anti-Trump signs. Some signs bother the community as they include vulgar language.

“I’ve had men spit on me, throw me up against my fence,” Fitch said.

Fitch says the cursing, honking and death threats never got to her, but it was her encounter with JSO in February that shook her a bit.

“As they are coming over and making me take everything down, is when the Jacksonville Beach Police cop shows up and says ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this,’" Fitch recalled. “And JSO guy is like ‘I got it, don’t worry about it.’”

RELATED: JSO lieutenant retires while facing discipline over conflict with 'Jax Beach Sign Lady,' anti-Trump signs

Reports state Jacksonville Beach Police have been well aware of Fitch and her signs. Mullen suggested that JBPD hold Fitch against her will under the Baker Act—but the agency said she did not meet that criteria.

“I’m not a violent person,” Fitch said. “But I won’t back off if I believe in it.”

Fitch filed her own complaint with JSO, saying she was humiliated.

“He used his uniform to bully and push around a worn out old lady,” Fitch said.

The report shows Mullen was disciplined for improper action, departure from the truth and unbecoming conduct. Mullen retired while facing discipline over his actions. The report recommended no further action be taken against Mullen because of his retirement.

First Coast News met with Mullen, and he said he has no comment at this time.

As for Fitch, she says the holiday decorations will stay up through January, but come Feb. 1, her signs will be back up.