JSO K-9 out of surgery after biting three people and being stabbed

Three people were bitten while trying to leash the dog and one of the people who was bitten stabbed the dog.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police service dog has undergone surgery after it got loose in the Windy Hill neighborhood on the city's Southside, bite three people, and was stabbed by one of the people.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says residents saw the dog running loose in the area Saturday afternoon and tried to capture it. Three people were bitten while trying to leash the dog and one of the people who was bitten stabbed the dog.

The dog and the victims were treated for their injuries.

It is unclear at this time what type of weapon was used, whether the dog was provoked or attacked the individuals.

JSO says dog handlers do take their dogs home and this dog was at the handler’s house when it escaped.

According to JSO guidelines for service dogs, the dogs must be kept in an enclosed kennel, typically 5 by 15 feet with a concrete bottom, in a yard that is complete fenced. Enclosures are installed using JSO guidelines and housing areas are inspected, according to officials.

Katie Sweeney lives in the area and saw emergency vehicles responding Saturday. Having dogs herself, she says she checks her yard regularly for any opening and will be more cautious going forward.

“Dogs are dangerous and those dogs are especially trained to be dangerous. So it’s quite worrisome, my sister was here yesterday with her new-born baby so you just never know what could happen," Katie Sweeney, who has lived in area since 2017, said.

As far as training, JSO officials say dogs are trained to react to handler commands.

Jim Crosby, a retired JSO lieutenant and current K-9 behavior and aggression expert says it's unusual for a trained dog to bite unprovoked.

"This may have been where the dog might have perceived these people, true or not, as a potential threat, but dogs don't just bite for no reason, they perceive something and based on that perception it makes sense for them to use their teeth," Jim Crosby, a K-9 behavior and aggression expert, said.

So, what should you do if you see a loose dog?

"If it's a strange dog, it's best to let those of us, for instance who have run animal control and worked in it or that are trainers and so forth, let us deal with it," Crosby said.

If you cannot safely approach the animal or if it runs away, call the Jacksonville's Animal Care and Protective Services (904)-630-CITY for assistance.