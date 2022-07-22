JSO K-9 ‘Huk’ shot 3 times during officer-involved incident near Zoo, condition unclear

A First Coast News law enforcement source says Huk was fired on by a suspect after a pursuit led to a car crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 officer who was shot three times during an officer-involved incident near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has been identified.

K-9 Huk was flown via helicopter to First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency clinic Friday after sustaining injuries.

Huk is being treated at the First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Clinic in South Jacksonville Beach.

"Please keep K9 Huk with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers as he is being treated for gun shot wounds," said K9's of Valor on Facebook. "Huk was shot a couple of hours ago while helping officers search for an armed suspect."

W. Thomas McNicholas, Jr captured video of the K9 being offloaded via helicopter. The chopper touched down in the middle of the roadway, and the video shows veterinarian personnel rushing out to greet the gurney.

Huk's condition is not known at this time.

Jacksonville Councilman Rory Diamond tweeted "Prayers for our JSOPIO canine".

A shelter in place order was lifted at the Zoo as of 4:26 p.m.

"The incident scene at Busch Dr. & Zoo Parkway has stabilized. If you are sheltering in place, it is safe to move about. We continue to ask everyone to avoid the area. More information to follow," tweeted JSO.

The Jacksonville Zoo says the incident happened between JSO and an individual outside the Zoo around 2:30 p.m. That individual was never inside the zoo, officials say.