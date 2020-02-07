JSO, JFRD plus federal law enforcement agencies move into Jacksonville Main Library for RNC

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other law enforcement agencies will be moving into the library to prepare for the RNC.

Employees at the Jacksonville Main Library are getting new office mates.

Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other law enforcement agencies will be moving into the library to prepare for the Republican National Convention, Library Director Tim Rogers announced.

In an internal email sent Friday and obtained by The Times-Union, Rogers said first responders would use the library’s Conference Center as well as the Center for Adult Learning. He added that adult learning staff would be giving up their offices through the convention to house additional executive-level public safety staff.

“If you are spending any time in or near the conference center at the Main Library over the next few weeks and months, you will notice the addition of some folks with badges, uniforms and a pretty difficult job ahead of them,” Rogers’ email said. “This is just another example of city agencies working together to help each get their respective jobs done.”

The convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27, but Rogers said the move would begin last weekend. He added that the library’s conference center will house the Sheriff’s Office, fire department and “several other local, state and federal agencies.”