JSO issues Silver Alert for missing man with memory problems

Fernando Cabral, 64, was last seen Sunday morning at 8 a.m. He was reported missing to JSO on Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Police responded to the 12400 block of Shady Bridge Trail Monday after reports of a missing man, according to the JSO. Officers found out Fernando Cabral had not been seen since 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Cabral has memory issues, police said.

Cabral is a Hispanic male who is 5'10'' and 185 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 1998 red Mercedes SL500 with the Florida tag GSYF62.