JSO investigating 'undetermined death' in Sandalwood area

The scene is in the 2100 block of Alfa Romeo Drive, according to an alert sent by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an 'undetermined death' in the Sandalwood area.

The scene is in the 2100 block of Alfa Romeo Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said the scene has been active for some time but did not say how long investigators have been in the area.

In a briefing Wednesday evening, JSO did not say where the body was found. However, police are treating the scene as a crime scene unless it is proven otherwise.

Investigators are still working to identify the victim.

At this time, the JSO Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and the Medical Examiner's Office are all investigating the person's death.