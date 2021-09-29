JSO investigating 'undetermined death' in Sandalwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an 'undetermined death' in the Sandalwood area.
The scene is in the 2100 block of Alfa Romeo Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said the scene has been active for some time but did not say how long investigators have been in the area.
In a briefing Wednesday evening, JSO did not say where the body was found. However, police are treating the scene as a crime scene unless it is proven otherwise.
Investigators are still working to identify the victim.
At this time, the JSO Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and the Medical Examiner's Office are all investigating the person's death.
If anyone has any information that may help the investigation is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-865-8477(TIPS).