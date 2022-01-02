JSO investigating suspicious death outside of Southside apartment complex

Police said a man was found lying outside of a car in the parking lot at Ciel Luxury Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a Southside apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officers initially responded to a report of a traffic crash at Ciel Luxury Apartments on Skyway Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying outside of a car in the parking lot.

Police said he was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified at this time.

Medical staff at the hospital told investigators that the man's injuries were not consistent with a traffic accident. After receiving this information, JSO's homicide unit responded to the scene.

Detectives are currently treating the investigation as a suspicious death and said foul play is suspected.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy from the medical examiner's office.

As police continue to investigate, JSO is looking for surveillance videos or witnesses that can provide information on how the man died.