JSO: 1 hurt after shooting in Woodstock neighborhood, suspect at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Woodstock area.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Sunnybrook Avenue North shortly after 1 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a man in his mid-40s had been shot in the leg. He was reportedly shot on the front porch of a home.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspected shooter is described as a man in his mid-20s.
He fled the scene on foot then got into a black car possibly a Ford Focus and left the area. Officers are currently looking for the car and any additional evidence.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-Tips or email JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.