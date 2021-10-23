JSO: 1 hurt after shooting in Woodstock neighborhood, suspect at large

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Sunnybrook Ave. North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Woodstock area.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Sunnybrook Avenue North shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a man in his mid-40s had been shot in the leg. He was reportedly shot on the front porch of a home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspected shooter is described as a man in his mid-20s.

He fled the scene on foot then got into a black car possibly a Ford Focus and left the area. Officers are currently looking for the car and any additional evidence.