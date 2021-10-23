JSO: 3 shot in Sherwood Forest neighborhood

Police said all three individuals had multiple gunshot wounds. They are all in stable condition at local hospitals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were shot in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood Saturday night.

JSO responded to reports of shots fired in the 9300 block of Norfolk Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Upon canvassing the area, officers found multiple casings as well as blood on the ground. Police believe approximately 20 shots may have been fired.

While on the scene, multiple local hospitals notified JSO that there were three victims arriving with gunshot wounds.



