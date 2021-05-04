JSO investigating reported suspicious package on Edgewood Ave. West

At this time Edgewood Avenue West is shut down in both directions in the 2500 block area near Victory in Christ Baptist Church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported suspicious package in the Edgewood Manor area of Jacksonville, according to an alert sent by JSO at 6:30 p.m.

At this time Edgewood Avenue West is shut down in both directions in the 2500 block area near Victory in Christ Baptist Church. Police are diverting traffic onto Carnation Road.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible during their evening commutes.