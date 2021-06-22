JSO: 2 drive themselves to nearby fire station after being shot

Both victims' injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Hyde Park area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 6:06 p.m., police were called to Station 22 of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department in the 2000 block of Jammes Road for two men in their 20s who came to the station after being shot, JSO said.

When police arrived, one of the victims had already been taken to the hospital. The other victim was also later taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

A red Nissan sedan on the scene at the fire station had several bullet holes, but police did not go into detail about the bullet holes in the car.

At this time, police said the victims are being uncooperative with the investigation, and investigators are unsure where the shooting itself happened.

JSO's Violent Crimes Units and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.