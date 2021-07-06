JSO: Woman shot in cheek following argument with unidentified man

The shooting happened sometime before 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Louisiana Street near West 4th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound in the cheek after police say an argument escalated to gunfire.

The victim told police she got into an argument with a Black man. During the argument, the man shot her in the left cheek, JSO said. Her injury was not life-threatening.

She checked herself into the hospital, where police first responded to the shooting at about 5 p.m., JSO said.

There were two homes hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured, according to police.

The Violent Crimes Unit is talking to witnesses and reviewing any surveillance video as a part of their investigation.

At this time, police are searching for a red or maroon-colored Mercedes vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting.