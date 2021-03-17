JSO: Teenager's body found inside UNF retention pond, no foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a teenager's death after a dive team recovered his body from a retention pond on the campus of the University of North Florida, according to the JSO.
At about 6 p.m., several people walking in the 4800 block of Kernan Boulevard on the UNF campus noticed a body in a nearby retention pond, JSO said.
Both officers from the JSO and UNF Police Department responded to the scene. A JSO dive team recovered the body, which was identified as a teenage boy, police said. JSO did not identify the teen but said he was not a student.
While the cause of death remains unknown, police do not suspect foul play. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of the teenager's death.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.