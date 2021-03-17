JSO: Teenager's body found inside UNF retention pond, no foul play suspected

JSO did not identify the teen but said he was not a student at UNF.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a teenager's death after a dive team recovered his body from a retention pond on the campus of the University of North Florida, according to the JSO.

At about 6 p.m., several people walking in the 4800 block of Kernan Boulevard on the UNF campus noticed a body in a nearby retention pond, JSO said.

Both officers from the JSO and UNF Police Department responded to the scene. A JSO dive team recovered the body, which was identified as a teenage boy, police said. JSO did not identify the teen but said he was not a student.

While the cause of death remains unknown, police do not suspect foul play. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of the teenager's death.