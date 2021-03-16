JSO investigating woman's death in Baymeadows area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death Monday night in the Baymeadows area.
The woman was found in the 8700 block of Baymeadows Road, according to police.
The investigation is in its early stages, and police have not identified a cause of death. However, they said foul play is a possibility.
Anyone with information regarding the woman's death is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.