JSO investigating woman's death in Baymeadows area

Police have not yet ruled out foul play in the woman's death, JSO said in their breifing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death Monday night in the Baymeadows area.

The woman was found in the 8700 block of Baymeadows Road, according to police.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police have not identified a cause of death. However, they said foul play is a possibility.