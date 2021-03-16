x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

JSO investigating woman's death in Baymeadows area

Police have not yet ruled out foul play in the woman's death, JSO said in their breifing.
Credit: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death Monday night in the Baymeadows area.

The woman was found in the 8700 block of Baymeadows Road, according to police.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police have not identified a cause of death. However, they said foul play is a possibility.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's death is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. 

Related Articles