JSO investigating overnight shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Arlington area.
At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call in the 2800 block of Yellow Pine Court, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO says.
The victim told police he was walking to a nearby business, where he was shot by an unknown assailant, JSO says.
JSO Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.