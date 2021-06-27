JSO investigating overnight shooting in Arlington area

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call in the 2800 block of Yellow Pine Court, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Arlington area.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO says.

The victim told police he was walking to a nearby business, where he was shot by an unknown assailant, JSO says.

JSO Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.