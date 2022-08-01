Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on Northside

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened after a traffic stop on Lem Turner Road and Dunn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Garden City area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened during a traffic stop at Lem Turner Road and Dunn Avenue.

Police say officers pulled over the vehicle for a red light violation. When police tried to speak with the suspect, who was the passenger, the man told the officer, "I don't speak to police."

According to JSO, officers noticed the passenger was wearing a bulletproof vest and asked him to get out of the car. Police then saw the passenger holding a handgun with an extended magazine.

Police attempted to place the suspect in custody, JSO said the suspect started running.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired by police and the suspect. The suspect was shot and is currently condition.

There were five people in the car. Three passengers in the back seat attempted to flee, one remains at-large.

Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner Road are closed at this time as police continue to investigate.