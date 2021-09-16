Police: 2 teens injured in crash involving JSO patrol vehicle

The teens were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Expressway.

JSO said an officer driving a marked partol vehicle was responding to a suicide-related call. While the officer was trying to clear the intersection a 16-year-old driving a Ford Escort was also traveling on Atlantic Blvd.

The teen crashed into the passenger side of the patrol car then hit another vehicle.

Four teens were inside of the Ford and two of the passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

The officer and other driver involved were not injured.