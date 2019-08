The Walmart located on Philips Highway has been evacuated as a precaution Thursday as an incident is investigated by police, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said that the incident occurred in the 4200 block of Philips Highway and the business took precautionary measures and evacuated the store as police investigate.

JSO said that the incident does not involve a bomb threat.

At this time, no further information is known.

