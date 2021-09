The homicide happened in the 1000 block of Huron Street, a JSO lieutenant told reporters during a briefing about a separate incident nearby.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Woodstock area.

The homicide happened in the 1000 block of Huron Street, a JSO lieutenant told reporters during a briefing about a separate incident nearby.

Police have not given any information on the victim or the circumstances surrounding their death.