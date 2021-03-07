JSO investigating deadly shooting of teen on Emerson Street

The shooting happened sometime before 9:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of Emerson Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy Friday night in the Spring Park area.

At 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a possible shooting call in the 3800 block of Emerson Street, according to the JSO. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his torso.

First responders rushed the teen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances behind the shooting are not known, and police have not provided any information regarding a possible suspect.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are both investigating the shooting.