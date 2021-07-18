Police: Man hit, killed by U-Haul truck near Dollar Tree on New Kings Road

JSO said the crash happened on New Kings Road and Soutel Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash near the Dollar Tree store on New Kings Road Sunday afternoon.

JSO said the crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on New Kings Road and Soutel Drive.

The U-Haul truck was heading southbound on US 1 when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit the victim.

The man was sitting on the side of the curb when the truck struck him, police said.

“Traffic homicides you know they’re up and we are very concerned about them and we’re trying to as an agency address it through enforcement and through education," said Lieutenant John Gay.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries were reported during the crash.