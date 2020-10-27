Man, toddler killed in North Jacksonville crash

Police say a car drove off the road and hit a tree. The two victims were found dead inside the car around 8 a.m. Tuesday, but it's unclear what time they crashed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a reported crash with life-threatening injuries in North Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

Trout River Boulevard was blocked off at Cole Harbor Lane around 9 a.m. If you are driving that way, you can take Ridge Boulevard to Turtan Avenue to go around.

There is no word yet from police on any details with the crash. JSO planned to speak to reporters at 10:00 a.m., but then sent a new notification saying the briefing "will be done at a later time."

The crash cannot be seen from the intersection of Ridge Boulevard, where police have taped off Trout River Boulevard.

First Coast News is working to find more information and will update this story.

Just as my last Tweet was sending we got a @JSOPIO notification that they will do the press conference “at a later time.” No word on when. Trout River Blvd is closed. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/EgbNeA2Mxb — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) October 27, 2020