JSO investigating Lake Lucina area homicide after 3 people were found dead

Officials are expected to speak to the media with more information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Lake Lucina area.

Police responded to a welfare check at River City Landing Apartments on Friday morning. When police entered the home, they found three people dead from gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement said a weapon was located at the scene.

JSO officials did not release the identity of the deceased or any information about suspects.

There is no threat to the public, at this time, police said.

Crime scene tape currently surrounds River City Landing Apartments while police respond.

#BREAKING Police tape off River City Apartments. Updates to follow@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/AOXpdJNMTF — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) April 29, 2022