Update: JSO identifies 2 suspects in 2019 cold case murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been arrested following an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide-Cold Case Unit into a 2019 murder investigation

Police say in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, patrol officers responded to the report of an individual shot in the 2800 block of Flanders Street.

As patrol units arrived, JSO found an adult victim suffering from what was believed to be gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died, JSO says.

Police say information in this case was minimal and attempts to identify the suspect were slow to develop. However, police say detectives continued to work the case for nearly three years before arrests were made.

Shawn Donzell Bossard, 27, who was already in the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated crimes, was additionally arrested for second-degree murder.