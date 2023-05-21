JSO hosting free self-defense class for girls, women Tuesday

"Come participate in learning basic techniques to empower women and girls to fight back against physical attacks," said JSO on Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is hosting a free women’s basic self-defense and personal safety class this week.

The event will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Jacksonville, located at 3450 Monument Road.

"Come participate in learning basic techniques to empower women and girls to fight back against physical attacks,"said JSO on Facebook. This class is open to women and girls who are Duval County residents.

JSO says the class is for ages 15 and up.